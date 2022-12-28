AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
ANL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
AVN 66.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.85%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FNEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.52%)
GGGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.82%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.26%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TPLP 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.34%)
TREET 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-3.04%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WAVES 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
BR100 3,880 Decreased By -42.6 (-1.09%)
BR30 13,666 Decreased By -250.1 (-1.8%)
KSE100 39,346 Decreased By -457 (-1.15%)
KSE30 14,491 Decreased By -185 (-1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $86/T, 13% lower than Q4

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 10:39am
Follow us

TOKYO: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers a premium of $86 per tonne over the benchmark price for January-March shipments, down 13% from the current quarter, four people involved in the pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The figure is lower than the $99 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and marks a fifth consecutive quarterly decline and the lowest premium since the October-December quarter of 2020.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

“We have done the deals at $86 a tonne with two producers on Tuesday,” a source at a Japanese trading house said.

“We wanted to settle for the low $80s, but we compromised because we were going into the New Year holiday,” he said.

Another source at a producer said the company had agreed with multiple buyers at $86 a tonne as of Wednesday, but it was still negotiating with other buyers and the talks may continue until early next month.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

The quarterly pricing negotiations began in late November between Japanese buyers and global suppliers, including Rio Tinto Ltd and South32 Ltd, and are expected to continue until next month, longer than usual.

Falling inventories boost aluminium but surpluses lie ahead

Producers have lowered their offers from initial levels of $95-$105 per tonne due to weak demand and ample inventories, the sources said.

Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports stood at 378,550 tonnes at the end of November, against 268,600 tonnes a year earlier, Marubeni Corp said this month.

aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $86/T, 13% lower than Q4

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Read more stories