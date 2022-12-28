AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
ANL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
AVN 66.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.85%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
FFL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FNEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.52%)
GGGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.82%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.26%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TPLP 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.34%)
TREET 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-3.04%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WAVES 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
BR100 3,880 Decreased By -42.6 (-1.09%)
BR30 13,673 Decreased By -243.8 (-1.75%)
KSE100 39,359 Decreased By -444.4 (-1.12%)
KSE30 14,499 Decreased By -177.4 (-1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers; volume low ahead of year-end

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 10:23am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in early trade on Wednesday tracking a rise in US yields, even as the majority of the market participants stayed away ahead of quarter-end and calendar year-end.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3217% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending at 7.3077% on Tuesday.

The 10-year US yield has seen a massive correction, and this has resulted in negative sentiment in the Indian market, a trader with a state-run bank said.

“Had it not been for the quarter-end, we could have seen a much larger move.”

US Treasury prices dropped, with the 10-year yield rising to 3.86% earlier in the day, as investors tried to assess the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and China’s decision to further scale back its COVID-19 restrictions.

The yield eased to 3.40% earlier this month, anticipating a policy pivot by the Fed, but the central bank continued to maintain a hawkish tone.

The 10-year yield gained over 10 basis points (bps) this week, after last week’s massive 27 bps rise.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 425 bps in 2022 to the 4.25%-5.00% range, and is expected to hike rates by another 75 bps in 2023, continuing its battle against inflation in the new year.

Indian bond yields little changed as traders eye state debt sale

More rate hikes from the Fed may put similar pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which raised the repo rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25% to rein in inflation.

Traders said the next major trigger may be the Union budget, which will detail the 2023-2024 supply calendar for the next year.

Meanwhile, the Union government will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, while the RBI will auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion rupees later in the day.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers; volume low ahead of year-end

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Read more stories