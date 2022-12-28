LHC suspends notification on ‘closure’ of theatres at 10 pm

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the notifications issued against opening of theatres after 10:00 PM and allowed the theatres to remain open from 9:30 to 11:30pm.

The court hearing a petition of the Punjab Artist Producer Theatre Association also directed the district administration to issue a notification in this regard. The association had challenged the notices sent against opening of theatres after 10:00 pm. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel said the court had not issued any directive about the theatres but the district government ignoring the court orders issued the impugned notifications. The court asked the law officer how they issued the notification in question although the court had asked to close the commercial areas only. The court said all the measures were being taken for the betterment of the citizens as it is a matter of adults as well as children and urged the people to change their lifestyles to overcome the pollution issues in the city. The court adjourned the further proceedings on the petition till December 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022