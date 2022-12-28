Leather show at Lahore Expo Centre from Feb 1

KARACHI: Gulzar Firoz, Convener, Press and Media Committee, PTA (Central) has informed that 8th Pakistan Mega Leather Show will be held from 1st–3rd February, 2023 at Lahore Expo Centre.

He said that under the guidance of Chairman PTA (Central), Muhammad Mehr Ali and Agha Saiddain, Convener of the Leather Show Committee grand leather show will be organized by PTA at Lahore Expo Centre.

Agha Saiddain giving details of the show said that about 400 booths are booked for display of finest quality of leather and said that about 400 buyers and visitors from all over the world are expected to attend the leather show.

