Punjab govt ready for promoting film industry: secretary

LAHORE: The Punjab government is ready to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of the film industry. The announcement for the establishment of a world-class film production centre and complex in Lahore by the Punjab CM is one of the positive steps in this regard.

These views were expressed by the provincial Secretary of Information and Culture Asif Bilal Lodhi while presiding over a meeting regarding the selection of land for the establishment of the film production centre and complex and the commencement of construction work at the Al-Hamra Cultural Complex on Tuesday.

He said that film is a powerful medium of mass communication and limiting films to mere entertainment was an abuse of this medium itself. Films are simultaneously reflecting cultural values, society and even our political, economic and geographical conditions. So the film could be used not only as a means of training and character building for our generation but also to promote the country's soft image before the international community, he added.

Additional secretaries of culture and admin, Pakistan's well-known filmmaker and producer Syed Noor and chairman of Punjab Censor Board Ch Gull Zaman attended the meeting.

Secretary I&C appealed to the filmmakers through Syed Noor to make their films a means of moral and social training for the youth and teach them to love their values. Instead of promoting western culture, focus on preserving local culture, he maintained. Clothes, words, and culture are the mirror of our multifaceted culture. But accepting the influence of other cultures and making them part of our culture would rob us of our identity, he said, adding filmmakers should ensure the restoration of their identity through their films.

He instructed the Addl Secretary (Culture) to start the work on preparing the suitable location for the complex and the architectural design of the building under the guidance of Syed Noor. Proposals for the selection of the location of the complex were also reviewed.

