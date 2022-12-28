PTI contacts NA speaker to discuss ‘resignations’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Chief Whip in the National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar telephonically contacted National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and requested a formal meeting to deliberate upon the issue of the confirmation of resignations of PTI members of the House.

According to the spokesperson of the National Assembly, National Assembly Speaker Ashraf is, at present, in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in connection with the 15th anniversary of martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

The former PTI chief whip informed that a delegation of PTI leaders comprising Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior leader Pervez Khattak, and some other PTI leaders would be present in the meeting.

The PTI delegation would discuss the matter of resignations of party members of the National Assembly. It was also informed that earlier it was decided by the PTI that all 124 members of the PTI will appear before the speaker, but later it was decided that a delegation of PTI senior political leaders would meet with the speaker National Assembly.

