Passing-out ceremony of new inspectors held

QUEETA: Keeping in view the strategic role of Enforcement in Quetta, Chief Collector Abdul Qadir Memon and Collector (Enforcement) Samiul Haq and Additional Collector in collaboration of HQR 12 Core has devised 8 weeks tailored made training for newly recruited Inspectors (Enforcement) to combat the challenging responsibilities in the Field Enforcement Units.

The proposed training was undertaken by 54 Regiment Artillery @ Quetta Cantt Contours of the training was:

1-Quick Response Physical Training

2-Drill & Parade

3-Weapon handling & Firing

4-MOB handling

5-Uniform and other etiquettes

6-Vehilces search

Chief Guests were Commander Artillery 41 Division Brig. Misbahul Hasan and Additional Collector of Customs Enforcement Moeen Afzal Ali along with Commanding Officer 54 Med Reg. Artillery Lt. Col M. Moavia and Assistant Collector HQ Haseeb Hassan and Assistant Collector Shafi Ullah

during the passing out ceremony Commander Misbahul Hassan has praised the passion and commitment of the Inspectors during training and lauded their mental strength.

He announced the training topper Inspector Rahimuddin and awarded him the medial and certificate. Moin Afzal Ali has appreciated professionalism of entire 54 MEDIEM REGIMENT while imparting the 8 week long training and providing all the basic necessities during the training. It was reaffirmed by Moin Afzal to the participant that after observing the top standard of training, we will be sending next badge of Inspector & Sepoys for more rigorous training and it will be top standard for other Enforcement Collectorate as will share the Brief Training Documentary with the Administration Wing of Federal Board of Revenue. It was also decided that Customs will also hold ceremony in honour of 54 MEDIEM ARTILIRY REGIMENT’s and for inspectors to acknowledge the joint venture.

