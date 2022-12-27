AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Pakistan

On Benazir's 15th death anniversary, Bilawal reaffirms commitment to fulfil mother's vision

  • PPP co-chairman and Pakistan foreign minister says journey to complete former premier's objectives will be completed by nation together
BR Web Desk Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 07:37pm
Follow us

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to fulfilling his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s aim to end poverty, combat terrorism and strengthen democracy.

Addressing supporters who gathered to observe the 15th death anniversary of the two-time prime minister, he challenged the killers of Benazir to “have a look at the crowd in Ghari Khuda Bux.”

Benazir was assassinated on December 27, 2007 in Rawalpindi.

PPP all set to observe 15th death anniversary of Benazir

“Despite the fact that 15 years have passed, there is a massive number of supporters gathered to honour Benazir,” the foreign minister said. “The public of Pakistan has proved that they remember her and her political ideology.”

He stressed that the “journey to fulfil the objectives of Benazir Bhutto will be completed by us together. Today, it is our responsibility to follow her vision.”

The foreign minister said that he and his father, Asif Ali Zardari, made efforts to move forward with Benazir’s vision and “whatever work is left, will be completed in the next 15 years,” he promised.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal cited that “Khan is a thing of the past now.”

“Benazir promoted the politics of truth and not falsehood. We will bury the politics of deception,” he said.

Expressing concern over the surge in terrorism across Pakistan, he blamed Imran was bowing down before terrorists instead of dealing with them.

“I will speak to the government and review the appeasement policy for terrorism. We will have to quit that policy and establish the writ of the state,” he maintained.

He stressed that only Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

“We have dealt with the terrorists effectively in the past and we will do it again now,” he added.

The former PM is being honoured in all major cities of Pakistan including Karachi and Rawalpindi.

On Sunday, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani said Rawalpindi would be decorated with the portraits of former prime ministers Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto devoted their lives to the people and democracy,” he said. “They both created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilised the country by uniting the four provinces.”

In Karachi, a procession is being held at Sohrab Goth in Benazir’s honour.

