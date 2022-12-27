AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Bangladesh to host England in two white-ball series

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 05:28pm
England will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016 for two white-ball series in March, both cricket boards said on Tuesday.

They will begin with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20 matches. All the matches will be held in Dhaka and Chittagong.

The last time the teams met in 201,6 England won the ODI series 2-1.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions,” said Clare Connor, the England cricket board’s interim CEO.

India beat Bangladesh in second Test thriller

England Bangladesh Twenty20 Bangladesh vs England T20

