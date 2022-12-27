AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
'Avatar' stays atop North America box office on storm-dampened weekend

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2022 12:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
LOS ANGELES: Pulling in an estimated $90 million, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has blown away the competition even as a massive storm kept millions at home over the four-day Christmas weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The James Cameron sci-fi sequel has now earned 20th Century $287.7 million domestically, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022.

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters

But while analysts said it had exceeded expectations on a storm-depressed weekend, three new releases produced far more modest returns.

Universal's family-oriented 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,' a computer-animated spin-off of the 'Shrek' franchise, took in $17.5 million for the Friday-through-Monday period.

Sony's biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' earned just $6.8 million. English actress Naomi Ackie portrays the late superstar.

And comedy-drama 'Babylon,' helmed by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, opened with a mere $5.3 million despite a cast including Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Variety.com called that an "especially terrible start."

But David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research suggested that the over-the-top epic can expect a boost "if it picks up big awards nominations," as many expect.

'Wakanda' stays atop North America box office for 4th week

Fifth place for the long, cold weekend went to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' at $5.3 million. Its domestic total is now $428 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

'Violent Night' ($4.3 million)

'The Whale' ($1.5 million)

'The Menu' ($1 million)

'The Fabelmans' ($900,000)

'Strange World' ($675,000)

