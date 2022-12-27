KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (December 26, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
204,221,569 127,946,606 6,523,772,448 3,923,208,966
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,638,009,721 (1,481,509,635) 156,500,086
Local Individuals 6,510,265,653 (6,332,989,959) 177,275,694
Local Corporates 4,210,777,246 (4,544,553,026) (333,775,780)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments