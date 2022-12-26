AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
FM Bilawal, his Saudi counterpart reaffirm to further deepen bilateral cooperation

  • Two foreign ministers discuss recent developments in Afghanistan
APP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 08:16pm
Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday reiterated their mutual commitment to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, APP reported.

The foreign minister, during a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart, thanked the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for valuable flood relief assistance to Pakistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan.

Pakistan expecting Saudi financial help: Ishaq Dar

They reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing women’s rights and their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.

They also reiterated their support for security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and the importance of international engagement for building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.

Foreign Minister Bilawal apprised his Saudi counterpart of the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which is being held in Geneva on 9 January 2023.

The Saudi foreign minister conveyed the Kingdom’s strong support for all initiatives aimed at strengthening and reinforcing Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

