CM Elahi to take vote of confidence before Jan 11: Fawad Chaudhry

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence before January 11, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Fawad said that the party leadership's meeting discussed the seat adjustment formula with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the upcoming elections.

"Moonis Elahi [son of Parvez Elahi] also attended the meeting, where we discussed the seat adjustment formula, as well as the strategy regarding the vote of confidence," Fawad said.

He noted that some of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers were also in contact with the party leadership, and are requesting seat adjustment in their respective constituencies in return for their resignations.

"We are considering their requests. We may agree on adjustment in the constituencies where [PML-Q and PTI] don't have strong candidates," he said.

Fawad slammed the government for its dismal performance in the field of economy and security, saying the country was back-peddling in both domains.

"In the PTI government, the country progressed from terrorism to tourism. However, terrorism is rising again in the "imported regime."

He said that “the corrupt rulers” have no regard for the poor of the country, as inflation has skyrocketed across the country.

“A 20kg bag of flour in Karachi, which was available for Rs1300 in our government, is now being sold at Rs2500, but all these ‘looters’ care for is getting their corruption cases closed.”

Fawad said that the country was heading towards national elections, saying the general elections could be held in March or April next year.