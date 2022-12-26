AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
Dec 26, 2022
Not enough attention paid to international schedule: Stokes

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 07:49pm
England test captain Ben Stokes has raised concerns over the scheduling of international cricket, saying the authorities do not give the matter enough thought.

Stokes highlighted England’s three-match one-day international series in Australia in November, which started four days after they won the Twenty20 World Cup.

He described it as a “series which meant nothing”.

“The scheduling doesn’t get enough attention that it should,” Stokes told the BBC on Monday.

“Some people say ‘you are playing for England, that should be enough’. But there is a lot more to factor in.”

Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs in July, citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all three formats of the game.

The 31-year-old was part of the England team who won the ODI World Cup in 2019.

“You want international cricket to be the highest standard. But we have seen a lot of different squads being picked and players being rested, and that’s not the way international cricket should go,” Stokes added.

Not enough attention paid to international schedule: Stokes

