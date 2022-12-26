India’s finance minister hospitalised with fever symptoms: source

NEW DELHI: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was hospitalised in New Delhi on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and was now recovering, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

“Nothing serious. She is fine,” a second source said on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to media.

Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital, the two sources said.

The finance ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

