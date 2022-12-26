AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
World

India’s finance minister hospitalised with fever symptoms: source

Reuters Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 05:59pm
NEW DELHI: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was hospitalised in New Delhi on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and was now recovering, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

“Nothing serious. She is fine,” a second source said on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to media.

India to step up COVID surveillance as cases increase elsewhere

Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital, the two sources said.

The finance ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

