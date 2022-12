HONG KONG: Shanghai stocks closed with gains on Monday despite soaring Covid-19 cases in China and growing concerns about the world’s second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.65 percent, or 19.70 points, at 3,065.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.33 percent, or 25.92 points, to 1,975.93.

Hong Kong’s financial markets were closed for a public holiday.

