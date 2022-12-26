AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: The United States has prohibited American citizens from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to “possible attack”. Through a security alert, the Embassy said: “The US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.”

“Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel,” the Embassy said.

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

“Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season,” it further stated.

The latest security alert comes following the recent terrorist attack in I-10 Sector of the federal capital where suicide bomber blew him up during police checking, resulting in martyrdom of a police man and injuring six others.

