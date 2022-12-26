AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Terrorist killed, soldier martyred in Zhob operation

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: A terrorist was killed and a soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants during an operation by security forces in Sambaza area of Zhob district in Balochistan.

A statement to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday based on credible intelligence, an operation has been initiated in Sambaza area of Zhob, Balochistan for last 96 hours to deny terrorists use of few suspected routes to move across Pakistan-Afghanistan border to sneak into KP along inter-provincial boundary and target citizens and security forces.

As a result of continuous surveillance and sanitisation of the area, a group of the terrorists was intercepted in early hours on Sunday. During the establishment of blocking positions to deny them escape routes, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, while Sepoy Haq Nawaz embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom) and two other soldiers got injured. The terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border as well through fire. The sanitization Operation continues in the area to apprehend remaining perpetrators.

