AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal bore expenses of his official trips abroad, says FO

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made 20 foreign trips after assuming the portfolio on April 27. According to a press statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson on Sunday, Bilawal toured thrice each to the United States and the United Arab Emirates, while two each to Saudi Arabia, China, and Uzbekistan.

Foreign Minister Bhutto took charge as Foreign Minister on April 2022, after which he paid 20 visits to 11 countries, of which 13 were individual visits as Foreign Minister, while seven were accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Foreign Minister also visited Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Switzerland, Cambodia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

However, the foreign minister claimed that he bore the expenses of tickets and hotels during his foreign visits to reduce the financial burden on the national exchequer.

“I do not burden the national exchequer with the expenses of my abroad visits and even if I do, it is my prerogative as a foreign minister. I am the only Foreign Minister of Pakistan who purchases his own ticket and pays his own hotel bill.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahira Baloch also confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid the expenses of official trips by himself.

Pakistan Foreign Office Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister foreign trips

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal bore expenses of his official trips abroad, says FO

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories