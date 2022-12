HYDERABAD: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized two days Urban Town Planning Oriented Project Display.

The display was organized by 4th year Architecture students at A. R. Nagori Gallery, SABS in supervision of Prof. Hina Marvi Khilji, Assistant Professor at Architecture. The display was inaugurated by Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar.

