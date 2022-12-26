Aisam, Aqeel win doubles exhibition match

ISLAMABAD: The seasoned duo of tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Pakistan number 1 Aqeel Khan routed young Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Abid in an exhibition men’s doubles fixture at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

The exhibition match was played instead of the doubles’ final of the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 due to an injury to Muzammil Murtaza, who along with Shoaib was scheduled to take on Aisam and Aqeel.

Aisam and Aqeel came out on top in the contest in straight sets 6-2,6-4. In boys 18 & under singles final of the tournament, Sami Zeb Khan defeated Muhammad Talha Khan. Zeb lost the first set 3-6, but came back strongly to take the next two sets 6-0, 6-1 and lift the title.

In boys 14 & under singles final, Abubakar Talha toppled Abdul Basit 4-2,4-1, while in boys/girls 12&under singles final, Hassan Usmani defeated Abdur Rehman 0-4,4-1,4-0.