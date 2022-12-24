AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Second Pakistan v New Zealand Test moved from Multan to Karachi

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2022 07:02pm
<p>New Zealand’s Blair Tickner plays a shot during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 23, 2022. Photo: AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Blair Tickner plays a shot during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand next month has been moved from Multan to Karachi due to “deteriorating” weather conditions, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday.

The board said that the poor conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations, could potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

The change in schedule means the whole series, which includes two Test s and three one-day internationals, will now be held in Karachi. The first Test is set to begin on Monday.

The second Test will begin on January 2 after that contest and the three ODIs were brought forward by a day, the statement added.

