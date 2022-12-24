Somalian parliamentary team meets Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Somalian parliamentary delegation headed by Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Figi of Somalia called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at the Parliament House on Friday, said a press release.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Somalia and other important issues were discussed.

Speaker National Assembly Ashraf said that Pakistan and Somalia are bound by the eternal relationship of religion, brotherhood and the people of Pakistan have a deep commitment to the people of Somalia.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its cordial relations with Somalia. The people of Somalia are very hardworking, the speaker National Assembly said that the people of Pakistan and Somalia have to face difficult situations and the problems of Pakistan and Somalia are common.

The Speaker of the National Assembly said that the people of Pakistan are hardworking.

In the recent disastrous floods in history, Pakistan has been destroyed on a large scale. The people of Pakistan have given evidence of national unity in these difficult situations.

It is important, he said that Pakistan wants to promote cooperation with Somalia in other fields including trade, the promotion of parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Somalia is very important, the exchange of delegations at the parliamentary level between the two countries is necessary.

The Speaker also said that the parliamentarians of both countries can benefit from each other's experiences through the exchange of parliamentarians.

Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moalim Fagi Ahmed thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm welcome given to his delegation in Pakistan.

He said that Somalia values its fraternal relations with Pakistan. You see, the people of Somalia also love the people of Pakistan. The Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Figi said that the development of contacts at the parliamentary level can play an important role in bringing the parliamentarians and people of the two countries closer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022