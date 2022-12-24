AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
11th Session of IJC: PM welcomes Kazakh delegation

Press Release Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan’s delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Kazakhstan’s delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin on Friday in Islamabad. The delegation is on official visit to attend 11th Session of Inter-Governmental Joint Commission (IJC).

The Prime Minister welcomed the Kazakh delegation and appreciated that signing of three MoUs on Aviation, Investment and Banking Cooperation will not only enhance trade and economic relations, but also spur people to people contacts.

Prime Minister appreciated the decisions agreed upon during the 11th Session of IJC and expressed satisfaction on concurrent holding of Joint Business Council which brought businessmen from both the countries together.

The Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to the delegation adding that the fruitful interaction between the two countries would continue to flourish in days to come. Prime Minister reiterated that friendship between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is deepening day by day and successful holding of IJC is testimony to the growing relationship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

