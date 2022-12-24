IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been informed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established help desks in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to facilitate IT exporters to increase exports of IT.

The prime minister was informed this during a meeting presided over by him on Friday regarding the promotion of exports in the field of information technology.

The prime minister expressed dissatisfaction with the current volume of IT exports. He added that compared to the amount of talent and skills available in Pakistan with regard to IT, the IT exports from Pakistan are quite low and work should be done on a priority basis to increase the IT export. The premier directed a future plan of action in this regard should be developed as soon as possible with improved linkage between universities, academia, and IT industry.

The premier added that Pakistan has a lot of potential in the field of information technology, which needs to be fully exploited. He said that Pakistani entrepreneurs have played a very important role in the promotion and development of the IT sector.

Shehbaz Sharif said that those exporters who have played a role for substantial increase in IT exports will be appreciated at the government level. He directed that the concerned ministers and officers should hold a detailed meeting with the IT exporters and take steps to solve all their problems on a priority basis.

The premier regretted that the exports of Pakistan’s IT sectors are very less as opposed to the talent and capacity of the IT sector in Pakistan; therefore, there is a need to work on a priority basis to increase the exports of the IT sector.

The meeting was told that Pakistan’s IT exports last year were US$ 2.6 billion dollars and efforts are being made to increase these exports to US$5 billion this year as per the vision of the prime minister.

The meeting was told that the highest IT exports are to the US, which is 57 per cent of the total IT exports. The meeting was further informed that Pakistan has the second largest freelance workforce in the world and for increasing its capacity Pakistan Software Export is taking steps.

The meeting was told that for the inclusion of new people in the IT industry, two-year associate degree programs in IT are being considered in the universities.

The meeting was told that artificial intelligence, cyber technology, chain and cloud technology are also part of the government’s priorities; to promote foreign investment in the IT sector in Pakistan, the brand of tech destination (Tech Destination) Pakistan is being introduced all over the world.

The meeting was told that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established help desks in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to facilitate IT exporters, which are working under the leadership of Commissioner IR level officer. All steps are being taken to provide facilities to more IT exporters.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Aminul Haq, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahad Hussain, Shaza Fatima, and senior government officials.

