AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza Shahbaz to be joint candidate of opposition for CM’s slot

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: Hectic political activities are underway in the provincial metropolis after de-notification of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister.

There was consensus among the PML-N and its allies including PPP that Hamza Shahbaz may be nominated as next Chief Minister if the joint opposition succeeded in getting this prestigious slot, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who held meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad is also in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Asif Ali Zardari, they added. The PML-N leadership has assigned tasks to the party leaders for establishing contacts with the PML-Q and the PTI MPAs amid the current political situation in Punjab. The sources claimed that in case of any political change, the office of Speaker may be given to the PPP.

In another development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called separate meetings to get the briefing on economy and energy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief the PM regarding the economy, International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and the export industry. A report will also be presented to the prime minister about the tasks the premier gave in the previous meeting. The prime minister will also preside over a meeting on energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Ishaq Dar PMLN Hamza Shahbaz Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Hamza Shahbaz to be joint candidate of opposition for CM’s slot

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories