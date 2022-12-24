Hamza Shahbaz to be joint candidate of opposition for CM’s slot

LAHORE: Hectic political activities are underway in the provincial metropolis after de-notification of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister.

There was consensus among the PML-N and its allies including PPP that Hamza Shahbaz may be nominated as next Chief Minister if the joint opposition succeeded in getting this prestigious slot, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who held meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad is also in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Asif Ali Zardari, they added. The PML-N leadership has assigned tasks to the party leaders for establishing contacts with the PML-Q and the PTI MPAs amid the current political situation in Punjab. The sources claimed that in case of any political change, the office of Speaker may be given to the PPP.

In another development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called separate meetings to get the briefing on economy and energy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief the PM regarding the economy, International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and the export industry. A report will also be presented to the prime minister about the tasks the premier gave in the previous meeting. The prime minister will also preside over a meeting on energy.

