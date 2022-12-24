AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Another Airbus 320 inducted into PIA fleet

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has inducted another Airbus 320 in its fleet.

According to the details, the arrival of new planes in PIA continues as one more Airbus 320 aircraft has been inducted to PIA’s fleet.

This year, the national flag carrier has acquired four A320 aircraft and the fourth aircraft of this series has now reached to Islamabad from Abu Dhabi.

PIA spokesman said that a modern aircraft with improved cabin will join the PIA fleet to provide better travel facilities to the passengers and after its induction, the number of A320 aircraft in PIA’s fleet has reached to 14 aircraft.

