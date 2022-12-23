AGL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.28%)
ANL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
AVN 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.06%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.42%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
MLCF 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PAEL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.92%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.26%)
TPL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.22%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.04%)
TREET 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.86%)
TRG 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-5.3%)
UNITY 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.64%)
BR30 13,732 Decreased By -248 (-1.77%)
KSE100 39,635 Decreased By -284 (-0.71%)
KSE30 14,620 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.57%)
South African rand firms ahead of the Christmas weekend

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 12:47pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was flat against the dollar on Friday, ahead of a four-day long Christmas weekend.

At 0649 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1000 against the dollar, 0.29% stronger than its previous close.

“Although the rand has ended this year much weaker than when it started, much of that was driven by the dollar’s strength,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African rand firms vs dollar as risk sentiment improves

“The dollar remains over-valued and needs to correct, implying that 2023 could well be the year that the rand stages an impressive performance against the dollar,” analysts added.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.160%.

