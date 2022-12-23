AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Resignations: NA speaker says will invite PTI MPs for verification

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) threatened to approach the Supreme Court against the inordinate delay in acceptance of their resignations, the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said that he would invite PTI lawmakers to verify their resignations.

A statement issued by NA Secretariat in response to a letter written by PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi some days back, said that NA Speaker will once again invite PTI MNAs – who had submitted their resignation from the National Assembly earlier this year – for verification.

However, the statement did not mention any cutoff date for the PTI MNAs to appear before NA speaker to confirm their resignations.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, cited rule 43 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007 as the legislation requiring the speaker to satisfy himself that the letter of resignation is voluntary and genuine.

It also said that “the NA speaker had invited PTI MNAs to appear before him from June 06 to 10 this year in individual capacity to confirm their resignations but they did not turn up.”

The PTI MNAs had submitted their resignations on April 11 this year after the then prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion by the 13-party collation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

