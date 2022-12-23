AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
MoITT and ITU team up to organise 'digital inclusion week'

Published 23 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The “ITU-Pakistan Digital Inclusion Week: Meaningful ICT for All” was organised by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Pakistan and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Islamabad.

This event was supported by the Government of Australia, represented by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA) in their support to the ITU Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific to implement the ITU Asia Pacific Regional Initiatives.

The digital inclusion week aims raise awareness and highlight the ongoing digital inclusion initiatives led by the Ministry of information technology and telecommunication, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, to bridge the digital divide, particularly amongst people in vulnerable situations such girls, children and persons with disabilities.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haquee inaugurated the Ceremony of ‘Pakistan-ITU Digital Inclusion Week’ as the chief guest.

He emphasized that increased awareness and interest in ICT and STEM subjects amongst the stakeholders, enhance career progress and opportunities inclusively through digital skills, leadership programme and strengthening the network of programme beneficiaries in Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific region through the Girls in ICT Day Pakistan is very important.

He had concluded his remarks by appreciating the contribution of local and international stakeholders including PTA, Huawei and Telecom Operators as PTCL, Jazz, Telenor, Ufone and others for celebrating together the Digital week in Pakistan. Atsuko Okuda Director ITU APAC appreciated the initiative and arrangements made by IT Ministry and Government of Pakistan.

