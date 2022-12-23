Spot rate raised by Rs200 amid improved business activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Commenting on fluctuations, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 1600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund.

