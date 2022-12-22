AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fuel management solution: inDrive partners with Shell, Muawin

Press Release Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 05:51pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: inDrive, Shell and Muawin are collaborating to deliver fuel management solutions to inDrive ‘champs’, stated a press release.

The collaboration will result in a dynamic fuel accessibility solution for inDrive drivers and special training for ‘champs’ with exclusively designed courses that will help them improve their services and effectively, earn more through better ratings.

Upon the receipt of a personalised Shell Fleet Card, inDrive champs will get access to fuel financing from Muawin to fulfill their mobility needs at Shell. Through tech-enabled financing, inDrive Champs can obtain fuel on credit at several Shell retail stations across the city.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the collaboration, Afanasiy Petrov, Business Development Manager for inDrive in South Asia, stated: “We see and understand that the availability of fuel is a crucial issue for drivers, and any changes in this market directly affect their well-being, income level, and activity. In general, this is true for the whole nation since fuel is the engine of the economy and its future development. On this basis, we decided to enter into a partnership with Shell and Muawin to provide our drivers with the opportunity to have access to fuel. Collaborations such as this uphold our mission to challenge injustice worldwide.”

Syed Saad, District Sales Manager for Shell Pakistan, commented: “With the combined diverse technological expertise of Shell, inDrive and Muawin, we are in a position to empower service providers by facilitating them with a fuel management solution adapted to their needs. We look forward to growing this collaboration further to power progress in Pakistan.”

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Hashim Ali said: “At a time when our fellow Pakistanis are facing serious economic hardships, Muawin’s Fuel Financing product ‘Sahulat’ has truly become a game changer for the nation’s ride-hailing sector. Our collaboration with inDrive and Shell will further enable us to massively enhance the scope of our impact – empowering more drivers with financial independence and gearing them through our partnership towards growth and success.”

inDrive, a global IT and transportation platform, says it is one of the world’s fastest-growing online ride-hailing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries around the world, where it prioritises the well-being of the communities and seeks to empower individuals with enhanced economic opportunities and movement through its technology services.

The company says its app has been downloaded over 150 million times.

“inDrive has grown far beyond ride-sharing to become a marketplace of services, including inter-city transportation, freight and cargo services, domestic services, job searches, and delivery. The company will continue to expand and diversify the services they offer,” it said.

inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 2,400 people.

In early 2021, inDrive said it achieved unicorn status after closing a $140m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion.

Comments

1000 characters

Fuel management solution: inDrive partners with Shell, Muawin

Elahi 'constitutionally' no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

Decision to dissolve KP assembly postponed: Mahmood

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

KSE-100 gains 495 points, but closes shy of 40,000

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

Read more stories