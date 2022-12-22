AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup winners Argentina up to second in FIFA rankings

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:38pm
Follow us

PARIS: World Cup winners Argentina have risen to second in the FIFA rankings with quarter-finalists Brazil still top, the global governing body announced on Thursday.

Lionel Messi’s side, who lifted the trophy in Qatar on Sunday, move up one place, as do runners-up France, who are now third, with Belgium dropping to fourth.

Last weekend’s final was decided on penalties and if one side had won the match after 90 minutes then, according to FIFA regulations, they would have gone above Brazil.

Croatia have moved from 12th to 7th after finishing third in the tournament with fourth-placed Morocco now 11th as the highest positioned African nation.

FIFA rankings top 10:

  1. Brazil 1840.77 points

  2. Argentina 1838.38

  3. France 1823.39

  4. Belgium 1781.30

  5. England 1774.19

  6. Netherlands 1740.92

  7. Croatia 1727.62

  8. Italy 1723.56

  9. Portugal 1702.54

  10. Spain 1692.71

Brazil FIFA argentina FIFA rankings

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup winners Argentina up to second in FIFA rankings

Elahi 'constitutionally' no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

Decision to dissolve KP assembly postponed: Mahmood

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

KSE-100 gains 495 points, but closes shy of 40,000

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

Read more stories