Sri Lankan shares post worst week in five as industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a sixth straight session marking their worst week since Nov. 18, weighed down by industrials and consumer staples sectors.

The CSE All Share index ended 0.36% lower at 8,390.03, with top drag conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc losing 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

The trading volume fell to 39.7 million shares from 68.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.48 million) from 4.62 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 1.02 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.84 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.