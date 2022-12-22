AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Sri Lankan shares post worst week in five as industrials weigh

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:04pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a sixth straight session marking their worst week since Nov. 18, weighed down by industrials and consumer staples sectors.

The CSE All Share index ended 0.36% lower at 8,390.03, with top drag conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc losing 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

The trading volume fell to 39.7 million shares from 68.4 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares slide for 5th day as industrials, consumer discretionary weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.48 million) from 4.62 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 1.02 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.84 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

