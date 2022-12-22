Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have reportedly discussed financing options of Afghanistan part in Central Asia, South Asia-1000 (CASA-1000) project which is delayed due to law and order situation in Afghanistan and land issues in Pakistan, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

During the recent visit of president of Tajikistan to Pakistan on 14-15 December, 2022, a meeting on the sideline took place between Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum and Juma Daler, Tajik Minister of Water Resources on the request of the Tajik side, on issues of connectivity projects.

The sources said both ministers discussed CASA-1000 in detail. Tajik minister informed that Kyrgyzstan side is working in time. However, Afghanistan side’s work has stopped due to the law and order situation. In Pakistan there was delay of 8-12 months due to land acquisitions. The Tajik side understood the issue. Both sides were of the view that for completion of the project, the Afghanistan part needs to be expedited and innovated financing option need to be explored to complete the project in time, the sources added.

Discussing financing options, Tajik side shared three options; (i) World Bank (WB) wants to have stake of the people for financing options project, not the authorities and this is not feasible; (ii) some other country may buy the financing and debt of International Development Association (IDA), around $ 70 million through innovative financing (Sukuk Bonds etc); (iii) another country may finance the project completely bypassing the current Afghan government.

It was opined that Afghan Utility Corporation may be used for the implementation and management of the project. Financing utilisation may be through grants and transit fee as source of revenue. For future, the Tajik side showed interest in holding of Joint Commission of all stakeholders and JWG meeting at the earliest in Islamabad.

It was agreed that Pakistan Minister with Tajik Minister will follow up the discussion online and later they can meet to chalk out the plan. As for CASA-1000 both sides agreed that Pakistan and Tajikistan have the main stake.

It was agreed to hold online meeting of three ministers at the earliest. The Minister of State hoped that the Minister of Power of Pakistan will also join him for the delegation-level visit to Tajikistan.

