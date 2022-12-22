AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
COAS visits CMH Pindi to inquire after injured soldiers

Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the high spirit and morale of the injured officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu Operations and lauded their professionalism during operation against terrorists.

According to the military media wing, the COAS visited CMH Rawalpindi where he met injured officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu Operations.

The COAS remained with them for some time and inquired about their well being. The COAS appreciated their high spirit and morale and the professionalism. “Pakistan’s security forces killed 25 of 33 Islamist militants holed up inside a counter-terrorism centre in Bannu, while one hostage and two commandoes died in the operation to retake the compound,” the army said.

Militants being held at the centre, during investigation, took control of the compound on Sunday after snatching a weapon from one of the interrogators and started firing, martyring a CTD officer while one was injured who later passed away.

