Engro-12th SGA President golf championship begins tomorrow

KARACHI: The Engro-12th SGA President Golf Championship 2022 will tee off on Friday (23rd December) at the Defence Authority Golf Club with likely participation of about 150 golfers from all over Pakistan.

The 54-hole tournament will be played for three days, and the rules and regulations of the Pakistan Golf Federation will be followed. The final round will be played on Sunday (25th December) and will decide the winner for this year.

Rawalpindi’s Brig Mohsin Farooq is set to defend the title he won last year. In 2021, he carded a score of 135, which is 9 under par, and took the trophy home.

Among other prominent golfers in various categories are Omar Khalid, Omar Shikoh Khan, and Saim Shazli, who have practised hard to improve their skills.

The categories in the tournament include amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans (70-74 years of age), super veterans (75 and above), ladies, and juniors (under 14). The ladies with 0–5 handicap will be competing with amateurs and shall play three days of golf.

The greens at the DHA golf club are in good shape and Karachi’s weather is suitable for play.

President of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Khurram Khan, said that tournaments organised by his association are promoting golf in Sindh and encouraging talented golfers. The SGA welcomes all the players from different areas of Pakistan for this year’s championship.

“Golf is the only outdoor game with no age restriction. We have golfers from under 14 years of age to those who have seen more than 80 winters in their lives. Golf is becoming increasingly popular among both female and male youths of our country,” said Khurram Khan.

“Our golf clubs have been proved as a virtuous training ground for the finest golfers in our country as now our players are seen competing at international golf events as well,” he added.

