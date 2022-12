SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,861-3,945 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break below 3,861 ringgit may open the way towards 3,758 ringgit, while a break above 3,945 ringgit could lead to a gain to 4,029 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil rises

The bias could be towards the downside, as a wave C from 4,300 ringgit looks incomplete.