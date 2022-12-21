AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
ANL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
AVN 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.17%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
EFERT 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.46%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
FNEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
GGGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.77%)
GGL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
OGDC 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.06%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.74%)
PRL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.03%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
TPLP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.22%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
BR100 3,957 Increased By 28.5 (0.73%)
BR30 14,048 Increased By 73.5 (0.53%)
KSE100 39,940 Increased By 107.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 56.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 09:39am
Follow us

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar.

The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman’s effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title they won in 2018.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

“Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks,” the FFF said on Twitter.

“The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors.” Earlier, Coman’s club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.

Twitter argentina Aurelien Tchouameni World Cup final Emiliano Martinez French Football Federation racist abuse Kingsley Coman

Comments

1000 characters

French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Read more stories