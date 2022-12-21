HSHM hosts ‘Rethinking Tourism’ conference

RAWALPINDI: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) hosted its first international conference to celebrate the World Tourism Day at Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi on 13th December. The event revolved around this year’s theme, “Rethinking Tourism”.

The keynote speakers at the occasion were Dr Syed Habib Ali Bokhari, VC, Kohsar University Murree, Dr Ali Sajid, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz & Director Lahore School of Management and AVM Ejaz Mahmood Malik, Tourism Development Consultant. The speakers from Hashoo Group included Haseeb A Gardezi, COO, Brig Dr Fiaz Mahmood Qamer (retd), Head of Group Security & Vigilance, and Maj Faisal Naeem Khan (retd), Director Education, HSHM.

Simon Cleaver from CTH UK, Dr Saloomeh Tabari from Cardiff University, UK and Dr Gul Erkol Bayram from Sinop University, Turkey joined via zoom session as guest speakers. The event included presentations by the keynote speakers, an art exhibition and a photography competition.

On the occasion, Haseeb A Gardezi said, “The pandemic highlighted the critical need for transformation of tourism industry as a tool for global development and cultural enlightenment, along with its impact on our society.”

