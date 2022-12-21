AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
Humanitarian, social and commercial sectors: Event showcases contributions made by US-Pakistani diaspora

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy chargé d’affaires Andrew Schofer on Tuesday emphasized that his country considers the US-Pakistani diaspora as a key partner in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors in Pakistan.

He was speaking at the US-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference here, which was organized by the United States Mission in Pakistan, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in close collaboration with the US-Pakistani diaspora.

The conference showcased key contributions and investments by the US-Pakistani diaspora in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors, and explored avenues for future joint engagements.

Zeeshaan Shah, Prime Minister’s Ambassador at Large for Investments spoke at the closing session and highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s investment opportunities for the American companies and the US-Pakistani diaspora.

More than 100 participants attended in-person, including members of the US-Pakistani diaspora, and prominent local business leaders. At the closing session, USAID signed two partnership memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with US-Pakistani diaspora entities: one with Datarocx to set up digital centers in Pakistan in the Special Technology Zones and the other with Global Semiconductor Group and HUM Network Limited for Pakistan Katalytic Fund to improve access to growth capital for established businesses in the technology sector.

Speaking on the occasion, USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said that the conference was an opportunity to highlight some of the contributions and investments already made by the Pakistani diaspora, facilitate collaborations between Pakistani diaspora entities, and develop a road map for collective action to address the current humanitarian and social challenges in Pakistan.

In his remarks, US chargé d’affaires Schofer highlighted the long history of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance Pakistan’s economic growth and to solve development challenges.

He also highlighted opportunities for future partnership: “As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a ‘Green Alliance’ between the United States and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth.”

“The United States remains firmly committed to engaging and partnering with the US-Pakistani diaspora to address Pakistan’s challenges in the humanitarian, social and commercial sectors and to further Pakistan’s development goals,” he added.

