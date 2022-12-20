AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India look for clean sweep over Bangladesh

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:46pm
<p>Bangladesh’s cricketers attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 20, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against India. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Bangladesh’s cricketers attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 20, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against India. PHOTO: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: India will look to steamroll a plucky but inconsistent Bangladesh in the second Test starting on Thursday in Dhaka to cement their standing in the ICC Test Championship.

The visitors will however again be without injured skipper Rohit Sharma after he missed the first Test with an injured thumb, the Indian cricket board said Tuesday.

India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home.

The current cycle runs to June 2023, with the nine teams each playing six series. The top two sides will meet in the final at the Oval in London.

India beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong by 188 runs but the visitors, led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit, had to work hard for the victory.

Set a monumental target of 513 runs, Bangladesh put up a strong fight with Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain sharing a record opening partnership of 124.

Debutant Zakir made 100 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan added 84 but India kept their cool and got the win, with Axar Patel taking four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav – the player of the match – grabbing three.

“That’s Test cricket. You are never going to get a win that is easy. We have played enough cricket to understand that there will be phases when the opposition plays well and you need to respect that,” Rahul said.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 and 102 not out in two innings, while Shubman Gill also recorded his maiden Test hundred in the second innings.

Bangladesh, bottom of the table in the Test championship with just one win from 11 matches, were left ruing their dismal first innings.

“The most disappointing thing is the poor decision-making from the batters,” said coach Russell Domingo.

“There’s a lack of confidence in the top order. They are not managing to find a way to get out of the slump,” he said.

Bangladesh will see at least one change in their line-up after pace bowler Ebadot Hossain was ruled out with a back injury.

The hosts called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, although a team official said a call would be made later on whether he or fit-again Taskin Ahmed would replace Ebadot.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

India Cricket Bangladesh Test series Test match

Comments

1000 characters

India look for clean sweep over Bangladesh

Meltdown at PSX: Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Babar Azam still wants to captain Pakistan despite England whitewash

Read more stories