Pre-arrest bail of Buzdar extended till Jan 5

LAHORE: An accountability court extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Buzdar till January 05 in an inquiry initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him and others on charges of misuse of authority and corruption in the award of a liquor license to a hotel.

Earlier, a prosecutor of the NAB told the court that a recommendation for the closure of the inquiry had been forwarded to the headquarters of the NAB and final decision would be taken in the matter by the Chairman NAB.

Former CM Usman Buzdar after the hearing talked the media persons outside the court and said the criticism against him by Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in fact was criticism against the narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I served the people of the province honestly for over three years. My conscience is satisfied,” said Buzdar responding to the queries of the media. Buzdar chose not to respond to Elahi’s remarks on the performance of his government during an interview to a news channel the other day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022