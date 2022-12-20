AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
19th Annual Excellence Awards - CFA Society Pakistan in pictures

Date: 6 December 2022 TEXT: Venue: Marriott Hotel, Karachi CFA Society Pakistan hosted distribution ceremony 19th...
Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Date: 6 December 2022 TEXT: Venue: Marriott Hotel, Karachi

CFA Society Pakistan hosted distribution ceremony 19th Annual Excellence Awards in Karachi. Through these awards, we recognize the outstanding performance of financial institutions, corporates and professionals during the past year. The honorable Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Keynote speaker. He also presented awards to the winners.

CFA Society Pakistan 19th Annual Excellence Awards

19th Annual Excellence Awards - CFA Society Pakistan in pictures

