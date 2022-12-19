AGL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
ANL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
AVN 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
EFERT 80.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.45%)
EPCL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.34%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.3%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.15%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
MLCF 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.36%)
OGDC 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.54%)
PAEL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.62%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.7%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
UNITY 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.63%)
WAVES 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,073 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.94%)
BR30 14,635 Decreased By -229.4 (-1.54%)
KSE100 41,004 Decreased By -297.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,120 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens as ruling ANC picks new leader

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 02:11pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened early on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of voting for the new leader of South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC).

At 0707 GMT the rand traded at 17.6875 against the dollar, 0.43% weaker than its previous close.

Voting for the ANC’s new leader was almost complete on Monday as the race pitting President Cyril Ramaphosa against former health minister Zweli Mkhize entered the final stretch.

The winner, who will run for president under the ANC banner in national elections in 2024, has been more or less guaranteed to become president in the close to three decades since Nelson Mandela ended white minority rule in the country.

“For the rand, trading activity should settle down through the week ahead, especially if the ANC elective conference outcome is benign and Ramaphosa is selected for another five-year term,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Analysts added that the ANC’s reformist agenda and its ability to introduce some necessary changes were at stake.

South African rand steady ahead of Q3 GDP data

“Anything short of that will likely see the USD-ZAR spike, with thin liquidity conditions amplifying the move,” ETM said.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 11.5 basis points at 10.330%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens as ruling ANC picks new leader

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 under pressure as political uncertainty continues

PBC urges govt to seek 'professional help' to renegotiate sovereign debts

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

PDM govt tries to size up post-IK move situation

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Oil rises as China recovery, US buyback plan brighten outlook

No fairytale farewell for Azhar as Pakistan wobble to 99-3

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Read more stories