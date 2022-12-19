CM announces plan to run hybrid buses in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced government’s plan to run environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore and revealed that 300 hybrid buses will be bought for Lahore in the first phase.

CM disclosed that 200 new bus stops will be set up to provide facility to the people in Lahore. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired 20th meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) in which a decision was made to buy environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore.

CM apprised that on the whole 513 hybrid buses will be run in Lahore adding that the Punjab Masstransit Authority will run new hybrid buses through private operators Chief Minister ordered to allocate seats for the women, special and blind persons in the new buses adding that seats should be allocated for the special and blind persons near the door of a bus.

CM directed to establish new bus stops in Lahore adding that routes of new buses should be determined keeping in view timings of educational institutions of women especially of female students. CM Parvez Elahi censured that the experiment of transportation system at the government level miserably failed in the past as gross negligence had been committed to constitute a durable transportation system in the province.

CM granted approval to establish offices of Punjab Masstransit Authority in Dera Gujran and also approved auction policy of Punjab Masstransit Authority.

Members of Punjab Assembly Iftikhar Gondal, Khadija Umar, Shamim Aftab, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Finance, Secretary Transport, senior officials of Punjab Masstransit Authority and its members attended the meeting.

