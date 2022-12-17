AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamdard Pakistan organises session on ‘Philosophy of Hikmat’

Press Release Published 17 Dec, 2022 07:40am
Follow us

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan organised a session on Friday at Hamdard’s Corporate Head Office on the topic: “Philosophy of Hikmat”, presided over by Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahab Suri, head of the Philosophy Department, University of Karachi was invited as a guest speaker.

Dr Arshad Saleem explained the aims and objectives of the initiatives taken by Hamdard Pakistan to promote the philosophy and vision of Hikmat. He said that in order to further strengthen our relationship with Hikmat, it is imperative that people become aware of the basic concept of Hikmat. This will enable them to effectively convey and spread the message of Hamdard in society. In order to keep pace with the modern fast-paced world, the wider meaning of wisdom and thoughts should be defined in line with current needs.

He further said that Hamdard was primarily a healthcare organization. However, the focus of our business was to promote a healthy lifestyle with awareness of general health among the masses. “The modern allopathic healthcare system is actually the Sick care system that we use only when we are sick, whereas, an ideal healthcare system should be that which you can refer to in the state of health or infirmity to get useful health advice for yourself. It is also worth mentioning that health is not a state of wellness alone in its literal sense. In fact it is wellness and wellbeing. If wellbeing is not available, then health does not exist in its entirety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

university of karachi Hamdard Pakistan Sadia Rashid Philosophy of Hikmat

Comments

1000 characters

Hamdard Pakistan organises session on ‘Philosophy of Hikmat’

Senate passes amended Foreign Investment Act amid uproar

Jul-Nov CAD shrinks 57pc YoY

Jul-Nov FDI declines 51pc to $430m YoY

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Discounted crude, refined products: Pakistan-Russia IGC to meet in Jan

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Rs5 PL hike on HSD may not help govt achieve Rs31bn monthly target

Cherries: MoC acquires market access to China

CII should not be there if its recommendations are not considered or implemented: SC

New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public

Read more stories