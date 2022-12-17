Hamdard Pakistan organises session on ‘Philosophy of Hikmat’

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan organised a session on Friday at Hamdard’s Corporate Head Office on the topic: “Philosophy of Hikmat”, presided over by Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahab Suri, head of the Philosophy Department, University of Karachi was invited as a guest speaker.

Dr Arshad Saleem explained the aims and objectives of the initiatives taken by Hamdard Pakistan to promote the philosophy and vision of Hikmat. He said that in order to further strengthen our relationship with Hikmat, it is imperative that people become aware of the basic concept of Hikmat. This will enable them to effectively convey and spread the message of Hamdard in society. In order to keep pace with the modern fast-paced world, the wider meaning of wisdom and thoughts should be defined in line with current needs.

He further said that Hamdard was primarily a healthcare organization. However, the focus of our business was to promote a healthy lifestyle with awareness of general health among the masses. “The modern allopathic healthcare system is actually the Sick care system that we use only when we are sick, whereas, an ideal healthcare system should be that which you can refer to in the state of health or infirmity to get useful health advice for yourself. It is also worth mentioning that health is not a state of wellness alone in its literal sense. In fact it is wellness and wellbeing. If wellbeing is not available, then health does not exist in its entirety.

