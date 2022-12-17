FrieslandCampina announces research results of School Milk Programme

LAHORE: University of Education (UoE), University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan (FCEPL) announced research results of their collaborative project of School Milk Programme (SMP) at a ceremony in Lahore.

Attendees included Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Minister, Raja Humayun Sarfaraz, Minister for Higher Education Punjab, VC UoE, Talat Pasha, VC UVAS, Nasim Ahmad, DG PFA Mudassir Riaz Malik, World Food Programme Amara Khan, govt officials, academia, development & UN agencies, and media.

Launched jointly by UoE, UVAS and FCEPL in 2021, SMP aimed to generate research-based evidence on the benefits of daily milk consumption for children and highlight the need to develop a policy for providing milk in schools at a national level.

“The SMP results successfully reflect the importance of inclusivity and sustainability in the nourishment process, such as the act of providing milk in the daily diets of school-going children and how it needs to be expanded to all of Pakistan for a healthy, nourished and well-educated Pakistan. The consumption of packaged, high-quality, safe milk should become part of legislative development through endorsement of the School Milk Programme,” said Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Minister for Food, Government of Punjab. “I appreciate the dedication and commitment of UoE, UVAS and FrieslandCampina for working cohesively towards making this programme a success.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Specialised Healthcare Minister said “No policy framework can be effective unless backed by research. Scientific research plays an integral role in establishing and impacting policy development and legislation. Forty percent of the children in Punjab are malnourished.

I am very happy to see that the School Milk Programme has been initiated. The results reflect that children’s heights and weights have increased after the Programme, and will definitely help in initiating dialogue with the relevant government departments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022