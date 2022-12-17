Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

480 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 14,300 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 14,750 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mian were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per Kg.

