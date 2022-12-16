AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday accused the United States of orchestrating its removal from a UN women’s rights body over its response to protests triggered by death of Mahsa Amini.

The Islamic republic has seen waves of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s dress code for women.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in the street violence, leading to international condemnation and Iran’s removal Wednesday from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).

Iran pointed the finger of blame at the United States, saying the move was a result of its arch-foe’s concerted efforts and that it lacked “legal justification”.

“This one-sided action of the US... is an attempt to impose unilateral political demands and ignore electoral procedures in international institutions,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

“Removing a legal member of the commission is a political heresy which discredits this international organisation and also creates a unilateral procedure for future abuses of international institutions,” he added.

Iran, which was elected to the body in April for a four-year term, was stripped of its membership with immediate effect.

A simple majority was needed to adopt the move, which was approved after 29 members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted in favour, eight countries including Russia and China voted against and 16 abstained.

